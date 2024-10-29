Israel’s Banning of UNRWA is Not Productive, Could Devastate Humanitarian Needs

Washington, D.C.—In response to yesterday’s announcement by the Israeli government banning the nearly 8 decade old United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), Church World Service reaffirms the critical importance of this vital program that assists Palestinian communities living across the Middle East, including in Gaza and the West Bank. The move from Israel’s parliamentary body, the Knesset, could have devastating humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

CWS, with its historic engagement in Palestine and Israel since 1948 and long-standing membership in Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP), believes in helping to create a world where everyone has food, a voice, and a safe place to call home. The implementation of this decision would have a devastating impact on essential education, food, health and livelihoods efforts that support millions of Palestinians. CWS echoes the calls of U.N Secretary General António Guterres for Israel to act consistently with its obligations under international law.

“As winter approaches in Gaza, UNRWA is the only thing standing between millions of Palestians and starvation. To pull the plug on this life support system, and to do so in the midst of unrelenting military strikes across Gaza, is to condemn Palestinian families to further misery, suffering, and death,” said George Devendorf, Senior Director of External Relations at CWS.

CWS calls on the US Administration and Congress to:

Forcefully oppose the Knesset’s decision;

Demand that the state of Israel fully respects the mandate of UNRWA and facilitates its essential humanitarian work in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories;

Immediately resume the USG’s traditional funding support for UNRWA by passing the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024 (H.R 9649); and

Use all efforts to pressure Israel and Hamas to agree to a permanent ceasefire and release all hostages and political prisoners.

For more information, or to speak with Devendorf, contact media@cwsglobal.org.