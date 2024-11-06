Contact: media@cwsglobal.org

Following Election Results, CWS Reaffirms Commitment to Immigrant and Refugee Neighbors, Vulnerable Families Worldwide

Washington, D.C.– In response to the news that Donald Trump has been elected for another term to the office of President of the United States, Church World Service President and CEO Rick Santos issued the following statement:

“As we prepare to usher in a second Trump Administration, CWS stands firmly with our immigrant and refugee neighbors, and vulnerable families around the world–as well as people of faith and conscience across the nation who support them. We will never stop working to defend our nation’s tradition of compassion and welcome, and to protect the rights of the most vulnerable.

“Nearly eight years ago we witnessed the heartbreaking consequences of sweeping executive actions and policy changes that separated immigrant families, detained children, turned people fleeing violence and persecution back to danger, cut funding to life-saving global aid programs, and abandoned refugees who were desperately in need of protection.

“For the last four years we have worked tirelessly with communities all across America to rebuild and renew our commitment to welcome. Together we have responded to some of the most desperate humanitarian crises with compassion, generosity and strength. We have welcomed families from Afghanistan, Ukraine and Central America to our communities where they have finally found safety and begun to rebuild their lives. These newcomers have become our neighbors, our partners, and our friends.

“We ask for our supporters, neighbors and friends to make their voices heard and to join us in calling for the new administration to maintain the programs and policies that support newcomers and to reject misinformation and fear-mongering about immigrant and refugee communities. Together we will work to safeguard protection for our immigrant and refugee neighbors, and defend pathways to safety and life-saving aid for families who remain in danger.”

CWS has issued a new action alert for the new Administration, which supporters are encouraged to sign. CWS affirms that asylum is a legal right, refugee resettlement is a time-honored commitment, and providing the building blocks for a life of promise to the displaced is a founding principle of the United States of America.

For more information or to speak with Santos, contact media@cwsglobal.org.

###