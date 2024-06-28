Extension of Protected Status for Haitians in the United States will Provide Security and Permanence, and Enrich American Communities

Washington, D.C.—CWS today celebrated the extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitians fleeing violence, economic crisis, and instability at home. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’s decision to extend TPS for Haiti will benefit hundreds of thousands of Haitians currently living in the United States, uncertain of their futures and unable to return home. TPS protections for eligible Haitians will now last until February 3, 2026.

“It is no exaggeration to state that this TPS redesignation will save lives,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at Church World Service. “Haitians are currently experiencing devastating conflict and the United States must heed international calls to offer sanctuary and protections throughout this humanitarian crisis. CWS is proud to stand alongside our Haitian community members.”

Gang violence, extortions, and kidnappings continue across the country and at unprecedented levels in Port-au-Prince, causing the displacement of nearly 580,000 Haitians from their homes since March. According to the United Nations, gangs have carried out coordinated attacks on much of the nation’s infrastructure, including several large prisons and the nation’s main airport in Port-au-Prince. Many of those displaced are receiving shelter and support from severely under-resourced communities, with limited access to food and medical services. Reports from Haiti describe inhumane and unsustainable living conditions in temporary shelters.

This TPS extension and redesignation will provide relief for Haitian nationals who were residing in the United States as of June 3, 2024, but will not apply to those who arrived to the United States after that date. Given deteriorating conditions in Haiti, the Biden administration must take further action to halt deportations, maritime returns, and detention of Haitian nationals; expand and expedite pathways to protection from Haiti; and work with Congress to robustly fund Office of Refugee Resettlement integration services for Haitians in the U.S.

