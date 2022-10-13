CWS Welcomes Humanitarian Protections for Venezuelans, Expresses Concern over Expansion of Title 42

Washington, D.C.—CWS today welcomed reports that the Biden Administration is planning on launching a humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans with U.S. ties seeking safety at ports of entry in the United States. The organization expresses concern, however, by additional reports that White House will be expanding Title 42, an unnecessary and harmful public health policy, that will negatively impact the ability of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Venezuelans without relatives in the United States, to pursue asylum protections. CWS calls on the administration to reconsider this expansion and to honor the spirit of the asylum system by embracing the legal right to seek protections for all, as opposed to a nationality by nationality basis.

“Extending life-saving protections to Venezuelans with ties to the United States is a welcome and necessary step forward by this administration, and should be expanded to additional populations in need,” said Rev. Noel Andersen, Director of Grassroots Organizing at CWS. “However, expanding Title 42, a program that has proven discriminatory and has denied protections to hundreds of thousands under the false pretenses of public health, would be a tragic mistake. The legal right to seek asylum is a cornerstone of our nation, to deny or return individuals to the very danger they are fleeing runs contrary to our own asylum laws, and our moral obligation to humanitarian protection.”

CWS notes that all people seeking safety deserve a chance to seek asylum protection, whether or not they come from a specific country or if they already have family here. The organization calls on the Biden administration to stop responding crisis by crisis, one nationality at a time, with temporary protections and finally commit to upholding the U.S. commitment to the legal and human right to seek asylum.

Update as of 10/14/2022: