CWS Stands With the People of Haiti Following the Assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

Today is a dark day in Haiti as its political turmoil reaches new heights. For too long the people of Haiti have lived amidst instability and violence. Kidnappings and other threats have been on the rise, escalating in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in his residence today.

Church World Service stands in unshaken solidarity with our neighbors across Haiti. We are proud to have worked alongside communities across the country since 1954 to recover from disasters, build sustainable livelihoods and protect children. Today, our hearts break for our neighbors, as they have for months with each escalation in violence. The people of Haiti are in our prayers today and every day.