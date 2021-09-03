CWS Praises Introduction of “WELCOMED Act” As Important Step to Welcome Afghans

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 3, 2021

Washington D.C. – Church World Service today celebrated the introduction of the WELCOMED Act, bipartisan legislation which would allow our Afghan allies and friends to access the critical services they need to rebuild their lives in their new home.

“Thousands of Afghans who left everything behind in search of safety are arriving in our communities, families who deserve to be welcomed with generosity and the support services they need to rebuild their lives. This legislation is essential to ensure that our new Afghan neighbors are eligible for the care and services they need to integrate and thrive,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy.

“Congress must pair this legislation with supplemental funding for our communities across the country to have the resources they need to help these families rebuild their lives in safety. Congress must also establish a permanent pathway to apply for legal permanent residence.

“As we prepare to welcome Afghan families at home, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Afghans are in other countries or are in imminent danger in Afghanistan. We urge the administration to ensure Afghans at risk have safe passage to refuge in the United States. Across the country, we continue to see an incredible outpouring of support and desire to welcome Afghans and their families. Our message is clear: You are welcome here.”

The WELCOMED Act would provide congressional authorization to ensure all Afghans who enter the United States on humanitarian parole to access resettlement services, like medical and mental health care, housing and food assistance, English language classes, job training, and helping children enroll in school.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

For more information, or to speak with Owen, contact Church World Service at media@cwsglobal.org.