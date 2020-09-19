CWS on the Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg

September 18, 2020

Washington, D.C.—In response to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and second woman ever appointed to the highest level of the Judicial Branch, Rev. John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“A resolute protector of the marginalized, a tireless guard of the liberties of our constitution, and a champion of the equal rights of all has passed. Ruth Bader Ginsberg stood for the best ideal of our nation: equality above all. From her appointment in 1993, she strove to ensure that each and every individual had the same rights as their neighbor. She faced criticism for raising her voice, yet took it in stride, knowing that her calling was beyond herself. Her best judgment will be in the eyes of history, as a lion of our democracy, an aspiration of all who practice law, and the ideal of each and every one of us who participates in this democracy.”

