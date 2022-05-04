For Immediate Release: May 4, 2022

CWS Named National VOAD Member of the Year

Baltimore, MD– Church World Service has been named the 2022 National VOAD Member of the Year. The honor was announced last night, as part of the National VOAD conference in Baltimore Maryland. National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, is a coalition of 70+ of the nation’s most reputable national organizations including faith-based, community-based and other non-profit organizations along with 56 State/Territory VOADs representing Local/Regional VOADs and hundreds of other member organizations throughout the country. In response to receiving the award, CWS President and CEO Rick Santos issued the following statement:

“We are honored to receive the award of National VOAD Member of the Year. This past year has brought cascading crises resulting from tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, war, violence and other emergencies. Together with community partners across the country we welcomed thousands of Afghan evacuees to new homes, assisted unaccompanied migrant minors impacted by the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, and supported long term recovery groups in several states who are making their neighborhoods stronger and more resilient. This award means so much to us and to our many partners, staff, community groups and volunteers whose great compassion and generosity make this work possible.”

When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last August, CWS was one of the core agencies that helped thousands of Afghans start new lives in the United States. CWS’ VOAD partners mobilized to support and welcome these new arrivals. A few months later, CWS was one of the National VOAD members responding to the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. The CWS response continues to assist unaccompanied migrant children who were living with families in the Mayfield area through support from local, trusted community service groups. CWS facilitated immediate support for their food, rent, utilities and home repairs and continues to provide long-term financial assistance to impacted immigrant households through the recovery stage.

