CWS Mourns the Passing of President Jimmy Carter, Honors his Commitment to the Displaced and to Humanitarian Causes Worldwide

Washington, D.C.—In response to the passing of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, peanut farmer, Navy veteran, and devout man of faith, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service, issued the following statement:

President Carter was a man of faith, country, and compassion. His century as an American encapsulated much of our collective history. He embodied what many now may see as a contradiction: an entrepreneur turned philanthropist. But he was also a Navy Veteran that became president, and a man of empathy and decency in a time of cynicism. He fought for peace in the Middle East and was an example of what Americans could do together—not only for their neighbors, but for people around the globe.

President Carter was also a champion of the Refugee Act of 1980, which he signed into law. His leadership for those forced to flee their homes still guides us today.

We mourn his passing, but know he now is with his beloved wife Rosalynn and we will follow his example in his absence.