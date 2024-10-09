CWS Launches new office in Ukraine, to Aid Internally Displaced and provide Life-Saving Services to the Elderly and the Impoverished

Odesa, Ukraine—Church World Service today proudly announced the launch of a new office in Odesa, Ukraine to aid in support of internally displaced Ukrainians, those returning back to their country, and the proud network of community support in the Odesa Oblast. The organization will operate under the name CWS Ukraine in tandem with its program and office in Moldova. As the war continues, CWS continues to call for an end to violence, the targeting of Ukrainian civilians, and a lasting peace in the region.

“As media attention and international support dwindles in Ukraine, the mothers, fathers and children left behind are still trapped in an unthinkable conflict. CWS is committed to standing by them and providing critical support these families desperately need,” said CWS President and CEO Rick Santos.

“CWS Ukraine will be a vital resource for those impacted by the war in many ways. Many people in the city and villages of Odesa will be supported by our partnership with local organizations,” said Steve Weaver, Regional Representative for Europe and the Middle East at CWS.

CWS will partner with local organization Culture of Democracy to provide food and hygiene items as well as psychosocial and medical assistance to older, less mobile individuals in underserved rural areas of the province. Many of these older individuals live on small pensions and now lack the support of younger family members who have fled the fighting. In total, the project aims to reach 4,500 Ukrainians with support.

CWS will also partner with local organization Positive Women Odesa to provide critical services for acutely vulnerable women and children in Odesa City. Key services will include psychosocial support, and legal assistance along with basic needs assistance—food and other essential supplies—and support for purchasing medications. This project will focus on women living with HIV, older women, women in the LGBTQ+ community, etc., aiming to reach 180 women and 50 children with project support.

For more information, or to speak with Weaver, contact media@cwsglobal.org.