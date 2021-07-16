CWS Denounces Judge Hanen’s Decision Attacking DACA Recipients, Calls on Congress to Pass Pathway to Citizenship 

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its alarm over the decision by a Texas federal court on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. CWS calls on Congress to take immediate action to provide a meaningful path to citizenship for our immigrant neighbors, the millions of Americans currently contributing to our nation’s prosperity while living in limbo. CWS denounces today’s immoral decision, which would block new applicants to this vital program, and demands immediate congressional action to permanently protect Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, farmworkers, and other essential workers—to honor the United States’ role as a nation of welcome.

In response to the decision, Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“DACA is not only a vital program for the millions of young people who have only ever known the United States as their home, but also for our historical standing as a nation of welcome. Today’s decision threatening this program makes it even clearer that Congress must immediately act to create protections for millions of undocumented people, including TPS holders, farmworkers and essential workers—as well as for all 11 million of our undocumented neighbors. Today’s decision should be alarming on its own standing, but its implications should make every American stand up and demand a path to citizenship for all those whose only wish is to be part of our great nation.”

For more information or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.