CWS Decries False Reports Concerning our Haitian Neighbors, Repudiates Dehumanizing Tropes

Washington, D.C.—In response to the vilification of Haitian newcomers over false reports of abuse of animals, Church World Service today called for a halt of demonization of new members of our community, and a repudiation of racist tropes that undermine not only those fleeing danger, but of our communities overall.

“Haitian-Americans and newcomers should not be dehumanized nor ostracized. Our Haitian neighbors elevate and enrich our communities, as business owners, as members of our PTAs, and as volunteers that serve alongside us.” said George Devendorf, Senior Director of External Affairs at CWS. “Haitian Asylum-seekers and refugees flee danger in the hopes of finding peace in America. They are fleeing danger, they are not bringing it with them.”

Following allegations that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are “eating people’s pets,” Republican Governor Mike Dewine called the reports ‘false’ and conspiratorial, emphasizing that Springfield’s Haitian population have proven themselves to be upstanding and hardworking neighbors. While baseless, such allegations are part of a century-old strategy to dehumanize immigrants. Asian-Americans have long been subjected to similar irresponsible, racially-charged allegations, and these claims constitute yet another iteration of the use of xenophobic tropes against newcomer groups.

Church World Service honors the contributions of all New Americans, what they bring to our communities, our economy, and our rich cultural fabric.

