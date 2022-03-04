CWS Commends Administration for Granting Temporary Protected Status to Ukraine

18-Month Status will protect approximately 75,000 Ukrainians living in the United States from return to danger

Washington, D.C.—In response to the Biden Administration granting Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukraine, preventing deportation of thousands of Ukrainians living in the United States, Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at CWS issued the following statement:

“CWS commends the Biden administration’s protections for Ukrainians already in the United States from deportation and being forced to return to violence in Ukraine. As President Biden responds to the worsening humanitarian crisis, we urge his administration to robustly fund humanitarian assistance for displaced populations impacted by the escalation of hostilities. He also must strengthen support for, and follow the lead of, organizations aiding the vulnerable in Ukraine and neighboring countries, and ensure swift processing of refugees impacted by the conflict at all processing locations.

“While we welcome TPS for Ukraine, for far too long Black and indigenous people have been denied much-needed protection in the United States and cruelly returned to the very fear they fled. Cameroonians, Ethiopians, and Mauritanians, among others, are praying for the administration to extend the same protection to them. They deserve nothing less.”

For more information, or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.