CWS Celebrates the life of James Morris, Former Member of CWS’ Board of Directors

New York City– In honor of the life of James T. Morris at the time of his passing, CWS President Emeritus Rev. John McCullough issued the following statement:

“Jim Morris was a consummate humanitarian and ecumenist. He not only lent to CWS the benefit of his global gravitas as leader of the World Food Programme, but also challenged to expand CWS’s effort in serving the needs of hungry children in the United States. Always above politics Jim never lost sight of what he believed to be of utmost importance–making sure that the next generation had every opportunity to succeed. Jim simply was beloved beyond measure.”

Morris served one term on the CWS Board of Directors from 2012-2015, supporting the organization’s efforts to respond to the devastation of Superstorm Sandy in the United States and the Caribbean. He also served the Board at a time of renewed focus and energy around efforts to support the most vulnerable communities suffering from hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

Morris led a life of service, including leading the United Nations World Food Programme from 2002-2007, where he led efforts to provide food assistance to millions of Iraqis. During his life Morris also served in various roles with UNICEF, the Boy Scouts of America, The United States Olympic Committee, and Riley Children’s Foundation among others.

