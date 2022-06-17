CWS Calls for U.S. Renewal of Robust Refugee and Asylum Protections on World Refugee Day

As Global Forced Displacement Reaches All Time High, Organization Urges Administration and Congress to Offer Safety and Protection for Vulnerable Individuals Fleeing Violence and Persecution

Washington, D.C.—As CWS celebrates World Refugee Day on June 20th, the organization calls on the Biden administration and Congress to provide protection for vulnerable individuals and families fleeing violence and persecution by investing in our capacity to welcome, rebuilding the U.S. resettlement program, and fully restoring access to asylum protections. To mark the day, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“This year’s World Refugee Day celebration comes at a time when there are now more than 100 million people worldwide searching for a safe place to call home. Whether they are from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Cameroon, Ethiopia or El Salvador these families have had to make the incredibly difficult decision to leave everything they knew behind to protect themselves and their children from violence and persecution.

“Today and every day we honor the resilience and strength of refugee families and celebrate the contributions they bring to our communities. We are honored to do the work of helping them rebuild their lives in the United States while also supporting refugee communities displaced around the world.

“Our nation has a rich and robust legacy of protecting refugees and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution, yet the current resettlement program does not have enough support and capacity to meet this moment of urgent need. We call on the Biden administration and Congress to celebrate World Refugee Day by committing to strengthening our refugee resettlement program, ensuring access to protection for people seeking asylum and ending unjust and inequitable immigration policies that discriminate against Black and Brown migrants seeking safety.”

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.