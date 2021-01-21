CWS Applauds Return to the Paris Agreement

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service praises President Biden for honoring his promise to rejoin, on day one, the Paris Agreement. The move is hopeful indication that the administration is determined to ensure that the United States must—and will—engage in a consequential multilateral agreement for planetary survival. CWS notes that by rejoining the agreement the United States sends a signal to leaders in the developed and developing world alike that America will prioritize action on climate change.

“We welcome President Biden’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and look forward to continuing, scaled up, ambitious action on climate change. No country can afford to ignore this pressing issue. Withdrawing from this pact was an act of folly damaging to American interests,” said Rev. John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service. “Rejoining the agreement reignites confidence in American judgement and foresight on the global stage. Here at home, however, it sends a message to climate skeptics that despite their antagonism to science and blindness to an already changed climate, American action, investment and innovation will lead the way towards a safer planet.”

The United States played a pivotal in drafting and negotiating the Paris Agreement, a pact now signed by 195 nations. CWS notes that, due to rising temperatures and increasing climate disruption, the cost of responding to natural disasters exceeds several billions annually. By addressing climate change and embracing alternatives to fossil-based fuels, however, both lives and fiscal resources can be preserved.

With more than 70 years of supporting vulnerable communities in America and 30 countries around the world, and of responding to natural disasters, Church World Service has the experience to know urgent action is needed. The organization remains committed to supporting communities to build resilience, adapt and prepare, and looks forward to working with the Biden administration and Congress to enact further change to protect the planet and its people.

For more information contact Church World Service at media@cwsglobal.org.