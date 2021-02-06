FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 5, 2021

CWS Applauds Reported Increase to This Year’s Refugee Resettlement Goal

Washington, D.C.-In response to reports that President Biden intends to increase the Fiscal Year 2021 Refugee Admissions Ceiling, or presidential determination, from the historic low of 15,000 to a robust 62,500 refugees CWS director of policy and advocacy Meredith Owen issued the following statement:

“We welcome the proposed refugee admissions goal of 62,500 for FY 2021 as an important step toward returning the resettlement program to historic norms. It shows this administration’s serious commitment to rebuilding a robust program, and we look forward to working in partnership with them.

“Hope has been restored to refugee families who have been waiting for years for safety–including refugees who were approved to travel and rejoin family in the U.S. before the program was slashed to all time lows. We can’t wait to finally welcome them home.”

This follows an executive order and announcement yesterday signaling the Biden Administration’s intent to restore and rebuild the life-saving program, committing to raising the refugee admissions goal to 125,000 for Fiscal Year 2022. For more information on yesterday’s actions see here.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

