Church World Service Marks the Inauguration of President Trump to his Second Term

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today marked the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the new President of the United States. The organization also honored the peaceful transfer of power that is a hallmark of our democracy. CWS calls on the new administration, as well as Congressional, state and local leaders to honor our nation’s legacy of standing alongside refugee and immigrant communities, to preserve life-saving programs and to uphold our country’s commitment to welcome and compassion.

Upon the Inauguration of President Trump, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

As the new Trump Administration takes office, we are guided by faith and justice and remain steadfast in our commitment to vulnerable families seeking safety in the United States and around the world. At a time when global challenges, including climate change, conflict, disasters and food insecurity loom large, our mission to provide just and sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty, displacement and disaster is critical. Together with our Covenant Members, partners and people of faith and conscience across the U.S., we will stand together to support and defend refugees and immigrants in our communities, as well as vulnerable families around the world. We will promote the rights and dignity of the most vulnerable and defend our call to welcome, generosity and compassion. For more than 75 years, we have worked together in public-private partnership to welcome refugees and immigrants. These newcomers have brought their energy, innovation and friendship to our communities–making our nation more prosperous and strong. Today we also honor and remember Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy. In all things we seek to love our neighbors, reminded of his words that ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’ We call on President Trump, Congress, and State and local leaders to honor the American tradition of welcome and preserve the rights and dignity of families seeking safety. We ask our friends and neighbors to join us in this work by donating, volunteering and making their voices heard.

