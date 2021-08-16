Church World Service Launches Immigrant Youth Project

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today launched a new program to protect asylum-seeking unaccompanied children as they build lives free from fear in the United States. Each year tens of thousands of this vulnerable group flee violence in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to seek refuge in America. The Immigrant Youth Well-Being program will assist in their acclimation to new family units, cultures, and languages, all aimed to satisfy their needs as new members of our communities.

“Unaccompanied children have already lived a life most of us can’t imagine; they have travelled untold miles, fleeing violence and persecution, all in pursuit of a life free from fear. What this program purports to do is to let them know they are not alone and that they are supported,” said Christine Lemonda, Director of Children Services at Church World Service. “These children have mental, safety, educational and legal needs, and that’s where this program comes in. When given the right support, these kids can both come to terms with the trauma of their past and start building a life that lives up to their wildest dreams.”

Unaccompanied minors are typically released from Office of Refugee Resettlement custody into the care of a sponsor. Most— around 85%—join a relative or friend already living in the United States. It is often a tough transition.

The new pilot program focuses on unaccompanied children who are released to sponsors and have no other means of support. Church World Service is currently helping 80 youth in Florida and New Jersey access food, mental health, education and other services. Program participants are receiving care to cope with their stressors, and are learning about their legal rights.

Already impacting the lives of many minors, the program will be expanded to aid more youth nationwide in the coming months and years.

