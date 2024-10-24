For Immediate Release: October 24, 2024

Church World Service Celebrates New Covenant Members

14 New Covenant Members Represent more than 9 Million People of Faith Across the U.S. and Canada

New York City – Church World Service today announced that 14 leading U.S. churches and faith-based organizations have renewed their commitment to our joint work and mission by becoming Covenant Members. The announcement comes following a meeting of the CWS Board of Directors. These Covenant Members represent more than 9 million members across the United States and Canada.

Covenant Membership represents a new way for historical members of CWS to engage with each other and the organization in meaningful, impactful and realistic ways. Covenant Members work together with CWS to find practical ways to engage their faith communities in the work of transforming communities through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. They also participate in gatherings throughout the year to reflect and organize on key issues impacting our shared work and priorities.

“The pledge of these Covenant Members to recommit to our shared mission is a powerful sign of Christian unity in an often-fractured world,” said CWS Board Chair the Rev. Dr. David Vasquez-Levy. “CWS and its Covenant Members are committed to forging a transformative new way for ecumenical collaboration that builds on nearly 80 years of partnership to create impact through belonging, convening and action.”

Rick Santos, CWS President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We believe we can do more together than we can individually – whether it is in response to hurricanes like Helene and Milton, to the displacement of Ukrainians in Moldova who want to return home, or supporting welcoming churches and communities that receive refugees being resettled in the United States. CWS and our Covenant Members are committed to a mutual sharing of mission, programmatic strategies and best practices in response to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.”

“This new chapter in the life and work of CWS with the U.S. churches is an inspiring sign of partnership, ecumenical witness, and a shared commitment to justice,” said the Rev. Dr. Karen Georgia Thompson, General Minister and President of the United Church of Christ and Secretary of the CWS Board of Directors. “We celebrate the recommitment of these 14 new Covenant Members and those who are still deliberating on joining us,” said Thompson.

The CWS Covenant Members, as of October 1st are:

African Methodist Episcopal Church

Alliance of Baptists

American Baptist Churches USA

The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada

Church of the Brethren

Community of Christ

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

International Council of Community Churches

Moravian Church in America

Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends

Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)

Reformed Church in America

United Church of Christ

United Methodist Committee on Relief

For more information contact media@cwsglobal.org

