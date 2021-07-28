Church World Service Celebrates 70th Anniversary of the Refugee Convention, Calls for Restoration of Refugee Resettlement and Asylum Protections

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today celebrates the 70th anniversary of the UN Refugee Convention, the landmark treaty affirming the need for international protections for those fleeing persecution. The anniversary comes as the organization continues to work to rebuild the U.S. refugee resettlement program following four years of attacks on protections for those seeking to build lives in safety in the United States.

To mark the anniversary, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“The Refugee Convention stands as one of the grandest pledges to global compassion ever created. It provided the framework for the nations of the world to offer protection to those forced to flee their homes so that they could build lives in peace. The Convention also inspired individual countries to think about how to welcome the world’s displaced with compassion and in affirmation of the inherent dignity of all.

Seventy years later, we remain ready to welcome. Whether through refugee resettlement, or through the legal right to asylum, the United States is stronger when it lives up to its promise as a humane, equitable and just nation.

Today is a day of celebration, but it must also be a day of action. So, in honor of the anniversary, we call on the Biden administration and Congress to honor our legacy of welcome. We can and must rebuild our resettlement program and fully restore the right to asylum.”

Earlier this year, President Biden took initial steps to restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program, increasing the current fiscal year’s refugee admissions goal to 62,500 and pledging to set the FY 2022 goal at 125,000. As one of nine resettlement agencies working with the U.S. government to welcome refugees, Church World Service remains committed to working with the Biden administration to meet these goals and strengthen the program.

CWS further urges the administration and Congress to terminate harmful and unlawful anti-asylum policies, such as by terminating “Title 42” expulsions, immigration detention and expedited removal —which ​​undermines due process and turns people away without a meaningful opportunity to seek relief or protection.The organization instead calls for investing in community-based, compassionate solutions to people fleeing violence, persecution and desperation.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

