Afghan Refugees to Have Access to Priority Designation, Thousands Remain in Peril

Biden administration must urgently expand life-saving refugee protections for Afghans fleeing violence and persecution, evacuate all Afghan allies and their loved ones to U.S. territory

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today welcomed the announcement that the State Department will use the “Priority 2” (P2) designation to create a direct access program for certain Afghan refugees and their family members to be resettled in the United States. The announcement comes mere days after the arrival of over two hundred Afghans at Fort Lee, Virginia as part of the first flight evacuating war-time allies who served alongside the U.S. mission in the country. Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, including war-time allies, journalists and human rights advocates, are increasingly vulnerable as the Taliban escalates its attacks within the country.

“As the United States takes these important first steps toward expanding protections for U.S.-affiliated Afghans, it is imperative that we hold the administration accountable to urgently protect those in danger,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy, Immigration and Refugee Program, Church World Service. “As U.S. forces continue to withdraw, Afghan refugees and their families are increasingly vulnerable. President Biden must prioritize their safety by immediately evacuating all Afghan allies and their loved ones and expanding access for Afghans who have worked as journalists, human rights advocates and proponents of women’s rights, among others. The U.S. withdrawal promises a dark future unless we also offer the protections these brave families need so they can build new lives, free from fear.”

The P2 designation grants access to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for Afghans who work or worked for a U.S. government-funded program and current or former employees of U.S.-based media organizations and non-governmental organizations. Unlike other P2 programs, Afghans cannot apply themselves, U.S. government employees and non-governmental employers must refer a qualified individual for the program.

For more information or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.