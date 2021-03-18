FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 18, 2021

CWS Urges the House of Representatives to Pass the American Dream and Promise Act as an Important First Step for Permanent Protections for Immigrant Youth

CWS urges Congress to swiftly advance inclusive legislation that provides a permanent pathway to citizenship for all immigrants without discriminating against our Black and Brown immigrant neighbors.

Washington, DC—Church World Service called on members of the House of Representatives to pass the American Dream and Promise Act (H.R.6), which arrives on the House floor today. In advance of this historic vote, Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy for Church World Service issued the following statement:

“Swift passage of the American Dream and Promise Act is a moral imperative. Our country is at its best when we live by our values of compassion, dignity and respect. Now is the time for our nation to right many wrongs by passing this legislation. It would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship to over three million undocumented youth, Temporary Protected Status holders and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients. Denying our undocumented neighbors a chance for relief would further entrench a permanent subclass in our society. We also urge the Senate to bring the Dream Act and the SECURE Act, the Senate equivalents to the American Dream and Promise Act, to the floor by April 30. The lives of our neighbors are on the line, and there is no justification for delay.

Today’s vote is a critical first step toward much-needed relief for all 11 million undocumented community members who call the United States home. We urge our national leaders to support immigration policies that do not immorally exclude certain neighbors from relief because of our nation’s inequitable and racist criminal justice system that disproportionately targets Black and Brown communities.”

