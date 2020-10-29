132 Faith Leaders from Rural and Small Towns Across America Pledge To Vote with their Values and Restore Compassion

October 29, 2020

Faith leaders say Compassion, Love, Mercy and Love for Our Neighbors are on the ballot

Washington, D.C.—Small Towns across America, including 132 Faith leaders from rural areas, small towns and small cities, have joined together to make a pledge to vote with values of compassion, love, mercy and love for their neighbors. With debate raging about how rural voters will influence this election, faith signatories spanned from key regions in this election cycle including small towns such as Black Mountain, North Carolina with a population of just over 8,000, North Carolina, population of just 2,000 people; Buchanan, Michigan, population just over 4,000; Williams Bay, Wisconsin, population under 3,000; and Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, population under 12,000.

Their pledge states that as clergy and lay leaders with common values, everyone should be treated fairly regardless of the race or background. Signatories dedicated themselves “to the common good and working toward unifying and strengthening our communities” listing the following:

Love and welcome our neighbors

Respect for the God-given dignity of every person

Commitment to supporting the community through acts of compassion and mercy

The importance of family unity and reunification

Safety during COVID-19

Access to affordable health care to heal the sick

Rev. Mike Mulberry, from St. John’s UCC said, “In a small city like Jackson, Michigan, the government plays a major role in distributing basic resources to our community. I vote my values so that my faith partners with the government to give legs to my church’s love. When love is made real in the public square, the everyday needs of individuals and families are met to bring about God’s desired will for our community.”

Rev. Sandra Strauss from the Pennsylvania Council of Churches based out of Harrisburg added, “In our advocacy work to build a just society the engagement of faith communities from rural regions and small cities is critical. They are doing the hard work to live out our core faith values to love our neighbor and walk alongside marginalized communities in their regions. Even when some issues are contentious, we have the moral obligation to support policies that respect the dignity of all people.”

Rev. Melody Pajak of Black Mountain NC, member of Land of the Sky UCC in Asheville, NC, agrees with what Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, ‘We are not to simply bandage the wounds of victims beneath the wheels of injustice, we are to drive a spoke into the wheel itself.’ “We need to halt the wheels of injustice in our country that are bearing down on so many communities, especially communities of color. Together, we can win the battle for the soul of our nation; and do everything in our power to ensure that all God’s children have the hope and future they so rightfully deserve.”

Small town faith leaders often stay out of politics and stick to the issues they care about. Although this letter is consistent with non-profit guidelines without reference to candidates, rural and small town faith leaders are making an effort to lift up a moral voice and call for the return to our core values as the political debates continue about the direction of the country.

For more information contact CWS at Media@CWSGlobal.org.