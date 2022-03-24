Rebuilding the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP)

Recommendations to Strengthen Refugee Resettlement in the United States

The need for long-term protections for refugees has never been greater. The world is facing

record displacement figures of more than 84 million people forced from their homes with

enormous refugee overseas assistance needs. Of those, there are more than 31 million

refugees, 1.5 million of whom are in need of resettlement, but fewer than 1% of refugees will

ever be resettled to a third country. In 2021, most new refugees came from five countries:

Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Nigeria. Further, the escalation

of conflict in Ukraine has triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs with

millions of refugees who fled Ukraine since February 2022.

The U.S. resettlement program sustained devastating cuts and in 2021 refugee resettlement in

the United States fell to its lowest level since Congress created the modern system in 1980.

Today, resettlement agencies are beginning to rebuild the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

(USRAP) at a time when they are simultaneously continuing to resettle Afghan evacuees. The

U.S. must both rebuild and strengthen the resettlement program and mobilize the public

resources required to do so. It is critical that the Biden administration offers bold leadership to

restore U.S. global leadership in refugee protection, as it promised in the February 2021

Executive Order. We offer the following recommendations to turn this vision into a reality: