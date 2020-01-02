Remembering the Haiti earthquake, 10 Years Later

*Warning: this poem contains graphic imagery.*
January 12, 2010
4:53 pm
Shaking, dust, screaming and then;
an earthquake killed thousands of children, women and men.
Corpses and limbs on the street.
Colorful school uniforms on children without a heartbeat.
Houses, schools and churches flat.
Under the stars or in a tent to bed.
So many and so much lost
such an ordeal
but also solidarity in sharing a meal
building back better a must.
Ten years on.
What has been done?
Beloved ones forever gone.
Many voices stilled.
But also houses, schools and churches rebuilt.
Rubble away
a sliver of sunray
shining a light of hope.
Learning how to cope.
Since then hurricanes passed
and the new houses still last.
Strong houses providing a safe place to be
with peace and dignity.
Written by Margot de Greef, CWS Haiti Country Representative.