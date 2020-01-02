Remembering the Haiti earthquake, 10 Years Later

Margot de Greef | January 2, 2020

*Warning: this poem contains graphic imagery.*

January 12, 2010

4:53 pm

Shaking, dust, screaming and then;

an earthquake killed thousands of children, women and men.

Corpses and limbs on the street.

Colorful school uniforms on children without a heartbeat.

Houses, schools and churches flat.

Under the stars or in a tent to bed.

So many and so much lost

such an ordeal

but also solidarity in sharing a meal

building back better a must.

Ten years on.

What has been done?

Beloved ones forever gone.

Many voices stilled.

But also houses, schools and churches rebuilt.

Rubble away

a sliver of sunray

shining a light of hope.

Learning how to cope.

Since then hurricanes passed

and the new houses still last.

Strong houses providing a safe place to be

with peace and dignity.

Written by Margot de Greef, CWS Haiti Country Representative.