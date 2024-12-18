As the new administration prepares to take office, Congress has an important role to play in setting a clear vision and upholding the United States’ long legacy of welcoming refugee newcomers and others fleeing violence and persecution.

The final work period of the 118th Congress, known as the “Lame Duck Session,” is the last opportunity for current leaders to pass pending legislation before it expires with the start of the 119th Congress next January—and with an impending December 20 deadline to fund the federal government (likely setting up a secondary deadline in mid-March for the new Congress to take on), the stakes are high.

In the final days of this Congress and in the coming months, Congress faces a critical moment to uphold the nation’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian leadership and must act decisively to ensure these programs are funded, strengthened and accessible to all who rely on them.

Below are three actions Congress should prioritize to support refugees and newcomers amid federal funding negotiations.

1. Funding for key refugee accounts, particularly the Office of Refugee Resettlement

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) assists refugee newcomers in integrating into their new communities and becoming self-reliant. Current estimates project approximately 1.9 million individuals who have already arrived over the past year and in years before remain eligible for support, but without robust full-year and emergency funding for ORR, communities will struggle to support their new neighbors.

Building communities of welcome also benefits the U.S. economy. Data illustrates that after a short time, refugees positively contribute to our communities and economy. According to a recent Department of Health and Human Services report, refugees and asylum seekers had a net fiscal benefit of $124 billion over a fifteen-year period.

The ORR program has historically been under-funded and support has failed to keep pace with the increased cost of living, exacerbating the limited resources available to newcomers. States and localities continue to serve refugees and other arrivals from previous years, and cutting funds to ORR will unfairly shift the funding burden from the federal government to states and local communities.

As Congress negotiates FY 2025 funding legislation and emergency funding, now is the time to urge Congress to invest in our communities and do everything in its power to ensure U.S. welcoming infrastructure is sustainable, nimble, efficient and resilient — and not vulnerable to sudden shocks.

2. Authorization of refugee programs to expand protections for vulnerable populations

Expanding and codifying refugee programs is essential to protecting vulnerable populations and honoring America’s humanitarian commitments. Congress appears poised to pass legislation before the end of the year that would formally establish the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) program, and we thank and celebrate Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) and Michael McCaul (R-TX) for their efforts moving this critical bipartisan effort forward. In the months to come, Congress has the opportunity to further safeguard critical pathways for those fleeing persecution and conflict.

The Lautenberg Amendment was first enacted in 1990 to facilitate the resettlement of Jews from the former Soviet Union and was later expanded to include other persecuted religious minorities such as Christians, Baha’is, and Zoroastrians from Iran. Despite being a crucial part of U.S. refugee policy, the amendment expires and must be reauthorized each year.

Programs like CAREand the Lautenberg Amendment are essential in providing protection for vulnerable populations seeking safety. Congress should renew the Lautenberg Amendment and consider permanently establishing the program in ongoing funding negotiations.

3. Restoring support for arriving Ukrainians who have lost access to refugee services and benefits

Shortly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, President Biden pledged to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing persecution and violence. On April 21, 2022, the administration launched Uniting for Ukraine (U4U), a sponsorship-based parole program designed to follow through on our commitment to welcome displaced Ukrainians.

Since then, Congress repeatedly updated legislation to ensure arriving Ukrainian parolees are eligible to access basic resettlement services until recently, when Congress failed to extend access to these life-saving resources for Ukrainian newcomers arriving after September 30, 2024.

As the current Congress nears the end of its term and the new Congress steps in on January 3rd, the urgency to act on critical refugee and humanitarian priorities cannot be overstated. By investing in a sustainable welcoming infrastructure and restoring access to essential services for all newcomers, Congress has the opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ legacy of compassion and leadership. Now is the time to act decisively and ensure that these vital programs continue to benefit both new arrivals and the communities that welcome them.

To learn how you can take action in support of refugees and newcomers before the incoming administration takes office, click here.