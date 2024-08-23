The Crisis in Sudan and StARS

Since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan last April, experts estimate that the death toll could range anywhere from 15,500 to a shocking 150,000 individuals and, according to the IDMC, the 9.1 million people displaced by the end of 2023 was the most ever recorded in a single country since records began in 2008. Despite these astonishing numbers, the crisis in Sudan has been drowned out by the various other conflicts and instability that have been simultaneously occurring over the past year.

In September 2023, the Youth Advisory Board at St. Andrews Refugee Services (StARS), CWS’ local partner in Cairo, reported on the ongoing situation in Sudan and outlined how CWS has responded and prepared for the new influx of Sudanese refugees into Egypt. Since then, the situation has only worsened as violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued, affecting the most vulnerable and innocent communities.

The UN Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide has warned about the intentional targeting of civilians “to cause displacement and fear” and stated that the situation “bears all the marks of risk of genocide, with strong allegations that this crime has already been committed.”

More than 400 children have reportedly been killed and maimed in the recent escalation in fighting, and on June 13, eight World Central Kitchen volunteers were killed. An estimated total of about 143,000 people were forcibly displaced due to fighting in civilian neighborhoods and displacement camps in El Fasher locality in the three months leading up to June.

Along with violent attacks on civilian communities, starvation has become a weapon of war and the country has entered into a severe famine. This results from the destruction of crops and livestock, disruption in regular harvesting and blockades to humanitarian aid. Nearly 9 million children are grappling with acute food insecurity and lack of access to safe drinking water. Almost four million children under five suffer from acute malnutrition, with 730,000 of those projected to be at imminent risk of dying. In addition to hunger and malnutrition, the threat of infectious diseases looms as the wet season approaches.

These threats have led to a mass displacement of over 10 million people who have left their homes, some seeking safety in neighboring countries Chad, South Sudan and Egypt. According to the UNHCR, more than 500,000 of those forced from their homes entered Egypt. Many of these are unaccompanied children and youth. This past May alone, 341 unaccompanied and separated children displaced by the conflict in Sudan sought assistance at StARS.

The path to cross into Egypt is perilous and numerous people have died while attempting to cross the border into Egypt irregularly. These death counts vary between 40 to 80 individuals, including children, women and entire families and are mainly a result of dehydration, heat stroke and severe sunburn. According to survivors, countless refugees are currently missing in the desert with no hope of being found.

Earlier this month, the United States initiated peace talks in efforts to end Sudan’s 16-month war and what the United Nations has called the “world’s worst hunger crisis.” Despite hopes of a ceasefire, neither warring side attended, leaving hope for an end to the conflict uncertain.

In partnership with local community-based organizations, StARS remains steadfast in its commitment to support new arrivals, particularly the most vulnerable. As safety and livelihoods in Sudan continue to deteriorate, StARS anticipates an ongoing influx of individuals seeking refuge and support in Egypt. The organization is dedicated to providing critical aid and resources to those affected by this devastating crisis, ensuring that the displaced find hope and stability amidst the turmoil.

*StARS is a refugee- and women-led service provider that connects refugees in Cairo to educational, legal, medical, psychosocial, housing and other services. Since the start of the conflict in Sudan in April, StARS has opened its doors to hundreds of Sudanese refugees. To learn more about our work in StARS, click here.