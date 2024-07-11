Supporting the Community Through Faith

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of helping host a Prayer Fest held at Vietnamese Alliance Church of Harrisburg Abounding Love Ministries. This event, dedicated to unity, worship and intercession, was truly inspiring. Our theme this year, “Abounding Love,” was drawn from 1 Corinthians 15:58, which calls us to be steadfast, immovable and always dedicated to the work of the Lord.

Prayer Fest brings together believers from across the lower Northeast region for a day of spiritual renewal and fervent prayer. We were joined by six other Vietnamese Alliance Churches, including the Vietnamese Evangelical Church of New York, Vietnamese Alliance Church of Connecticut, Abundant Grace Ministries, Living Hope Fellowship, Vietnamese Alliance Church of Washington Metropolitan, Hội Thánh Tin Lành of Richmond and Saving Grace Ministries. One of the highlights of the event was witnessing the generosity of our community. We collected approximately $2,700 worth of donations, totaling 883 items. These acts of kindness will support the families aided by Church World Service (CWS) Harrisburg. As someone who has seen the impact of such generosity, I am deeply moved by our church’s commitment to spreading God’s love through our actions.

Reverend Khoa Le addressed congregants from various Vietnamese Alliance Churches during the prayer before our shared meal. His words resonated with me: “Our mission is to embody the abounding love of God through our actions. By supporting CWS Harrisburg and our neighbors, we build a community grounded in faith, kindness and unwavering support.” His message encapsulated the spirit of the day and reminded us of our shared purpose.

We have recently celebrated both Asian American Pacific Islander and Immigrant Heritage Month. I reflect on the resilience and strength of our diverse community. With 80% of our congregation at the Vietnamese Alliance Church of Harrisburg church being immigrants, events like Prayer Fest highlight our mission of love and generosity. I look forward to continuing our support for all, inspired by the incredible spirit of our community.

Wen Tan is a CWS Harrisburg volunteer, congregational partner liaison, advocate for their clients, and a podcast creator. Wen’s podcasts have highlighted CWS Harrisburg 3 times in 2 years

To learn more about the Vietnamese Alliance Church, visit their website