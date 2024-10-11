Natalia Continues to Heal 

The following blog was written by a program participant of CWS’ local Moldovan partner, Healthy City. Healthy City, also known as Zdrovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support.

My name is Natalia, and I am from Odesa, a city that breathes sea and sun. Until February 24, 2022, my life was filled with ordinary joys: son Adrian, family, work as a teacher of Ukrainian language and literature. I taught children to love their country, culture, our rich and beautiful language. But one day, all this collapsed.

The war burst into our lives like a hurricane. I will never forget that day. On February 28, I, cowering in fear, took my nine-year-old son by the hand, hugged my sister and her little daughter, and we left Odesa. It was unbearable to leave my parents in Ukraine, my heart was breaking into pieces. I wrote his name and my phone number on my son’s hand in case something happened. We were driving into the unknown, not knowing what would happen to us tomorrow.

The border with Moldova greeted us with long hours of waiting and inside—only anxiety and fear. Moldova accepted us with an open heart, but I still felt lost. My life, my plans, my work, my dreams—everything was left there, in Ukraine, under the bombing. The first days in the monastery were full of silence and prayers. There, without contact with my parents and news, I held my first lesson in the fresh air. Ukrainian literature lessons among the lilac sky of Moldova, under the voices of strange birds. I kept in touch with the children, trying to distract them as best I could, although I myself was barely coping with the inner chaos.

A few days later, a Moldovan family in the city of Bălți gave us shelter. The children were sick, it was cold, we had almost no warm clothes. The hosts did everything to help: they shared everything they could, warmed us not only with the warmth of their clothes, but also with the warmth of their hearts. That winter there was a lot of despair, anxiety and pain. We cried at night, thinking about home, about our parents who remained under threat, about my students who were waiting for me online. But at one point I realized: I couldn’t stop. I am a mother, I have to be strong.

Gradually, we became interested in how other people lived and began to look for ways to be useful. There were many Odessans and people from Ukraine in the city. We found chats and groups to stay up to date and support each other.

The lessons continued without interruption, and the 2022 school year successfully ended in May. Classes were held wherever possible: outside, in the kitchen. I was constantly in touch with the children, not only for study, but also for psychological help. We shared our emotions, the children showed their pets, which helped to distract from reality.

We lived in this foster family for four months. In May, when the school year ended, grades were posted, and from June 15 my story connected with the “Zdrovii Gorod” began. This center supported us, helped with everything from food to psychological support. It became a breath of air for me, a place where I could revive my spirit and find the strength to live on. I met many women like me—lost but strong. We stuck together, helping each other.

Today, my son Adrian is in the 6th grade of a Moldovan school, studying Romanian and English, playing sports and going to karate, and I finally felt more secure on my feet. I realized that I could live in another country, that I could take care of my family, that I could earn money and be independent. Moldova gave me this chance, and I accepted it with gratitude.

But despite all this, Ukraine always lives in my heart. I believe that one day we will return home, to our Odesa home, where Adrian will see the Black Sea again, and I will be able to teach children what it means to be Ukrainian again. My journey continues, and every day I remind myself: the road is mastered by the one who walks it.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here.