“I Have a Dream of Returning”

The following blog was written by a program participant of CWS’ local Moldovan partner, Healthy City. Healthy City, also known as Zdorovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support.

My name is Zinaida, I am 71 years old. I am a refugee from Ukraine, from the village of Donetsk, Slavyansk district of Donetsk region. The city of Slavyansk is a picturesque corner of eastern Ukraine, the “pearl of Donbass” with beautiful salt lakes and forests. My village of Donetsk was famous for the extraordinary beauty of the terraces of chalk quarries, where many people came to admire the man-made wonders.

My life was full of household tasks and gardening, but unfortunately, war came to my home. This war for us, residents of Donbass, began in the distant 2014. When the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground was placed on these magical terraces, there were no quiet days in our village; we constantly heard the sounds of military exercises and explosions. It was scary to go outside, we suffered and endured, but we understood that this was necessary. Starting in 2014, I saw a lot of destruction, and it was very upsetting. I constantly asked myself: why were we subjected to such cruel persecution?

It is hard for me to remember the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. On that day, military aircrafts flew very low, the ground shook from explosions, and I felt confused and incomprehensible. But my neighbors and I managed to organize a shelter in the basement of the house, collected warm clothes and mattresses, and at night when there was heavy shooting, we were in the shelter. Thus, I stayed until April 7, 2022, and my children persuaded me to leave the house, as it was becoming more and more dangerous there every day.

My journey from home to Odesa was very difficult both psychologically and physically. There was no transport, trains were under fire and were completely loaded with people, passing by without stopping. I visited several cities in Ukraine, there was panic and chaos everywhere, many people in wheelchairs, overcrowded trains and electric trains, and there were no tickets at the ticket offices. With great difficulty, I managed to get on the train that brought me to Odesa, where I decided to go to Moldova since I am from Transnistria.

From Odesa, I came to the city of Bălți. I have friends here who invited me, accepted me and helped me. Walking around the calm and peaceful city, I could not believe that the horrors of the path I had traveled were left behind. Over time, I began to learn about places where they provide assistance to Ukrainians, and in these places, I met many people from different cities of Ukraine. Each shared their experience, worries and memories of the war days they had lived through. Many, like me, came to Bălți with one suitcase in their hands, which fit their whole lives. I needed help and I lacked basic things for a normal life, so I turned to different organizations.

Thanks to the work of volunteers from different organizations, I learned that it is possible to take educational courses. So I completed a Romanian language course from the Zdorovii Gorod (Healthy City) organization. I also completed a Digital Literacy course from Zdorovii Gorod. And then I decided to try my hand at hairdressing and mastered this profession. I continued to receive assistance from Healthy City in the form of food packages, bedding and clothing, and now in the form of food vouchers. I was given a place to practice my hairdressing skills, and now I do hairdressing for other refugees from Ukraine on a volunteer basis.

By doing various activities, being creative and communicating with different people with the same interests, I feel like I am a part of life, necessary for people and society. I am very grateful to Moldova and the organization: “Healthy City”, for accepting me, treating me kindly and with soul, and helping to restore my health. After the shocks I experienced, I had heart problems, and the volunteer doctor Lilia Vitalievna from the organization “Union for Health and Justice” drew my attention to these problems in time.

Of course, like many of my friends, I have many psychological traumas and mental disorders, since it is difficult for people my age to change something in life. But I am pleasantly surprised and glad that I have the opportunity to discover new abilities, hobbies and interests in myself, to open myself to people and help each other.

I hope and believe that the war will end soon. I will be able to return home, and although we will all never be the same, I have a dream of returning to my native walls.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here