How You Can Take Action in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers Now

In the first days of the Trump-Vance administration, Donald Trump signed a number of Executive Orders that eliminate legal pathways for those seeking safety, including banning access to asylum and other legal protections at the U.S.-Mexico border, suspending humanitarian parole programs and canceling scheduled appointments for nearly 30,000 migrants and indefinitely suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

As these pathways to safety become more difficult to navigate—or, for many, no longer possible—the time to act is now. Here are the top three ways you can take action in support of refugees and asylum seekers under the Trump administration.

1. Contact Your Members of Congress to Advocate for Refugees and Other Newcomers

Join thousands of advocates across the country in championing the rights and freedoms of refugees, asylum seekers and other newcomers. Your voice is a vital part of the movement to ensure the United States remains a place of safety and welcoming for all.

Through your calls to action, we make a difference for those who need it most and ensure we live up to our promise as a nation.

2. Donate to Ensure Critical Programs That Support Newcomers Remain Funded

Since its founding in 1946, CWS has been a beacon of hope for refugees, asylum seekers and other newcomers, providing essential support and fostering inclusive communities across the United States. From helping families navigate resettlement to offering language classes, job training and housing assistance, these programs have transformed countless lives and empowered newcomers to rebuild with dignity.

However, as federal support for many of these critical services diminishes, the need for community-driven funding becomes more urgent than ever. Your donation can bridge this gap, ensuring that these life-saving programs continue to provide a lifeline for those seeking safety.

Together, we can uphold the values of compassion and welcoming by helping newcomers thrive. Make a donation today to ensure these programs can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who need them most.

3. Engage With Your Local Refugee Resettlement Agency

Connecting with your local refugee resettlement office is a powerful way to make a direct impact on the lives of newcomers in your community. These agencies play a crucial role in helping refugees and asylum seekers transition into their new lives, offering services such as housing assistance, job placement and cultural orientation.

By partnering with your local CWS office, you can get involved in various ways, from volunteering your time and skills to advocating for policies that support refugee resettlement. No matter how you choose to engage, your efforts can make a tangible difference in your community.

Find your nearest Church World Service office here and discover how you can contribute to building a welcoming community for all. Together, we can create a network of support that empowers newcomers to thrive.

