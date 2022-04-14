Housing with Dignity: a Project to Rebuild Lives in Honduras

In November 2020, hurricanes Eta and Iota hit Central America. One of the most affected countries was Honduras. Rigoberto Alarcón lived with his wife and two daughters in a small house made of mixed timber, bamboo and mud. Along with other 102 families, Rigoberto’s family was identified as being extremely vulnerable and became part of the CWS Housing with Dignity Project.

“The rain was so hard, and the walls were moving and damaged. My two daughters were with me. My wife passed away before it happened, so I took my two daughters to safety and we went to live with my cousin,” Rigoberto remembers. Due to the hurricanes, his house was badly damaged and unliveable.

“We were scared because we heard rumbling underground, and the houses started to move and crumble, and dust was coming down on us. It was night time and the earth began to open up, big holes appeared. Nearly all of the houses here are badly damaged,” said Cristóbal Perdomo, another program participant.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, there were 4.7 million people affected, more than 1 million evacuated, around 200 died, 1,000 homes were destroyed, and close to 90,000 houses had some level of impact.

The housing project was implemented in the department of Santa Bárbara, with the local partner organizations Comisión de Acción Social Menonita and Proyecto Aldea Global. It was funded by the Church of the Brethren, LDS Charities and individual donors.

During the first weeks after the emergency, CWS implemented shelters for evacuated families, delivered food aid and hygiene kits, and provided psychosocial support.

By March 2022, Comisión de Acción Social Menonita had implemented 16 houses in the municipality of Nuevo Celilac. Proyecto Aldea Global had implemented seven, two in the municipality of Ceguaca, and five in the municipality of San Nicolás. A total of 23 families (117 people) were given new homes to shelter in. Currently, 70 new houses are under construction for 70 families (350 people).

CWS, through an agreement with HelpAge, provided training in October 2021 to CASM and PAG on the inclusion and participation of older adults and people with disabilities in humanitarian action, to strengthen the capacity of both organizations in working with these two vulnerable groups.

As a result of the new houses, the families have managed to substantially improve their life and communities.

Eber Trochez, his wife Estefany Enamorado, and their 4-year-old daughter Yaneli were part of the participating families in Ceguaca. Estefany said: “When we received our new house, freshly painted, we set out to maintain cleanliness, order and improve the decoration with items made by ourselves. Our neighbors have then been motivated to do the same, improving their houses, tidying and cleaning them to make them look better”.

Families now have water for their personal hygiene, household cleaning and food preparation. Before, many of these families did not have water. They do not have to travel long distances to obtain it.

Moreover, families no longer use latrines, and instead use sanitary facilities inside their homes. This supports the safety of children and women and improves the environment and community health, by reducing pollution. And it also helps eliminate the sources of pests and diseases. Since these families no longer have to pay rent for their homes, they can now spend their income on other basic needs including nutritional and health related needs.

In addition to continuing the construction of the houses, the project will soon start activities related to livelihoods. These activities will include providing seeds and agricultural assistance, and training the communities to increase their resilience and recovery capabilities.

See more of this motivating project in the gallery below:

Photos by Sean Hawkey