Hope After Helene: CWS Emergency Response

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the full extent of the devastation is still being uncovered. With over 130 confirmed fatalities, widespread flooding and millions without power, communities across the Southeast are facing long-term recovery efforts. Thousands of homes have sustained major structural damage or been destroyed, and federal disaster declarations have been issued in several states, including Florida and North Carolina.

CWS is on the ground, working closely with partners to assist those in need. Already, we’ve distributed over 3,286 Emergency Cleanup Buckets and 4,360 Hygiene Kits to help families begin cleaning up the devastation. But with our inventory of CWS Buckets now critically low—down to just 833—the need for more is urgent. We know from experience that recovery will take years, and CWS is committed to walking alongside these communities for the long haul.

Zach Wolgemuth, Director of CWS Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts. “The true shortfall will be in the months and years to come as recovery is years away,” he said. “CWS will continue to support these communities for the long-haul.”

As local officials and response organizations have asked, we urge supporters not to self-deploy to disaster areas or send unsolicited in-kind donations. Instead, financial donations are the most efficient and effective way to provide relief.

How You Can Help

We need your support to continue responding. You can help by contributing to the CWS Emergency Response Fund or by supporting CWS Kits to help replenish our supply of Emergency Cleanup Buckets. Together, we can make a difference for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Donate to the Emergency Response Fund to help with recovery efforts, or learn more about how to assemble CWS Kits to provide tangible relief to families in crisis by visiting the CWS Kits website.

Your generosity powers this life-saving work, bringing hope and help to our neighbors in need. Thank you for standing with us and making a difference in their lives.