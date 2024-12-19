Family and the Power of Support

Through the hardships of war, the loss of loved ones and the challenges of resettling in a new country, the finds hope and healing through community support, resilience and love.

My parents, may Allah have mercy on them, were the foundation of my strength and optimism. My father always encouraged us to help others, often saying: “Life is like a field, so plant what you will and reap it. People leave behind only their traces.”

I lived a beautiful life in Homs, Syria, surrounded by my family and my youngest daughter, Layan, whose presence filled our home with joy. But when war ravaged our country, everything changed. We faced bombings, hunger and destruction. Forced to flee, we first sought refuge in Damascus and later in Yarmouk Camp. Eventually, I decided to escape to Egypt, hoping for a better future, but even there, we faced numerous challenges.

Finding Hope in the Midst of Grief

In Egypt, I found some hope in volunteering with the refugee community, honoring my father’s wisdom to spread kindness. During this time, I lost both my father and my mother, which left a profound emptiness in my heart. Despite this grief, my daughter Layan, whose name means tenderness and bravery, gave me the strength to continue. Her joy and laughter filled our home, even in the darkest moments.

My son Waseem was also deeply affected by the trauma of war. At just four years old, he witnessed unimaginable violence, which caused him to lose his ability to speak and suffer mental distress. Thanks to the support from UNHCR, Waseem received treatment that helped him regain his speech and start excelling in school.

A New Beginning in the United States

In 2023, we received the life-changing news that we were approved for resettlement to the United States. Although I felt excitement, I was also filled with fear—how would we adapt to life in America?

When we finally arrived, the support from organizations like the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Church World Service (CWS) was overwhelming. The team in Jersey City, including Nabil, Gerald, Anna, and Hekmah, welcomed us with open arms, helping us with everything from securing housing to adapting to our new life. They treated us like family, easing our fears and making the transition smoother.

The first days in America felt surreal. The house was well-equipped, and we were given new phones, food, and personal items—everything we needed to start fresh. My children began school, and Waseem, having overcome so many challenges, is now excelling in his studies and dreaming of becoming an electronics engineer. Layan continues to bring light into our lives.

Thanks to the support from IOM, CWS and the kindness of many others, we are building a new life. My heart is full of gratitude for those who have helped us along the way. We are stronger now, united in our hope for the future.

This story was shared by the Hakemi family, who were resettled in the United States with support from CWS and IOM and graciously allowed us to tell their journey.

To learn more about the work of CWS Jersey City, click here.