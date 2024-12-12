Ekaterina’s Journey of Hope and Renewal

The following blog was written by a program participant of CWS’ local Moldovan partner, Healthy City. Healthy City, also known as Zdorovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support.

My name is Ekaterina. I am 34 years old, and I am a mother of two children—a 13-year-old boy and 4-year-old daughter. I want to share my story.

Before the war, I lived in my apartment in Kryvyi Rih with my husband and children. On February 24, 2022, our lives, like the lives of all Ukrainians, turned upside down. On March 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., my family and I took the train to Odesa, where we spent four hours at the train station, overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty about what to do next. We decided to go to Moldova. We found a driver who drove us as close to the border as possible. The queue of cars was huge, and we had to walk more than 10 km with bags. I carried my youngest daughter in my arms, changing her diapers right on the bags by the road. She was only a year and a half old then.

After eight grueling hours of travel and waiting, we finally crossed the border where we were met by a volunteer, Vladimir. He and other volunteers brought us to Balti for free. We were tired and anxious, but we were comforted by the fact that we had a place to stay—my husband’s parents live in Balti, Moldova.

The first few months were mentally difficult. We faced confusion and daily difficulties. What to do next? How to feed a family? After a month and a half, I learned about the assistance that could be received in the hotel in Balti and at the organization Zdorovii Gorod. There I became the first refugee to receive help, and I was given food, cleaning supplies and a highchair, which we really needed.

One day when I came to Zdorovii Gorod for food assistance, I met Corina, a psychologist from the Union for Health and Justice. This meeting was a breath of fresh air for me! A straw to hold on to in the storm of events. A few months of therapy with Corina helped me accept the situation and realize that I can fully live and develop in Moldova.

In December 2022, I signed a short-term job contract with the Union. This job helped me overcome depression and connected me with other refugees. At the end of the contract, I continued my volunteer activities, helping refugees on behalf of the Union. In May 2023, I enrolled my daughter in kindergarten. When she started going there full-time, I decided it was time to work. Around the same time, Zdorvoii Gorod opened enrollment for professional courses. I chose courses in eyebrow shaping and eyelash extensions and successfully completed them. Zdorovii Gorod provided me with a free, equipped room where I could practice for a month and a half, which helped me gain confidence and understand what I wanted to do next.

When this opportunity ended, I didn’t have enough clients or the money to pay rent. Therefore, for two and a half months, I focused on studying accounting in order to better manage my future business. At that time, my son went to a Moldovan school, and our family moved to a rented apartment. Although this added new responsibilities, I realized that not everything is as scary as it seemed before. I began to look for a working space, bought a couch, a lamp and everything I needed for work. Now, I focus more on opportunities and what I already know how to do.

In the spring of 2024, I completed professional development courses in eyelash extensions, which helped me feel more confident. In the summer of 2024, Zdorovii Gorod and other organizations cut the amount of assistance provided due to budget cuts. Our family lacks this support, but now I can say that my family and I have adapted psychologically in Moldova. Thanks to Zdorovii Gorod and the Union, I had the opportunity to learn a new profession, work to earn money, and to make new acquaintances.

No matter how difficult or unclear things may seem, you should never give up. The most important thing is that you have family by your side and organizations where you can find support.

The Union for Equity and Health (Uniunea pentru Echitate si Sanatate) provides psychological, social and medical assistance to people in Moldova. They offer support groups, educational resources, and health services to promote safety and well-being among these program participants.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR.