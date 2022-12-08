CWS Participates in a Backpack Event for The Unaccompanied Minor Clients

On Wednesday, December 7th Church World Service’s Jersey City office partnered with Goldman Sachs to put on a Community TeamWorks event in which GS volunteers packaged backpacks for CWS JC’s unaccompanied minor clients. During this event, a team of 85 volunteers from Goldman Sachs helped pack all 500 backpacks for toddlers, and elementary, middle, and high school students. The backpacks contained CWS hygiene kits, coloring books, pencils, notebooks, and more. The event was a tremendous success — the volunteers were phenomenal and even wrote thoughtful notes to the kids who will receive these backpacks.

“This was Jersey city’s first large scale corporate volunteering event, and I am so thrilled it went off without a hitch! We are so grateful to Goldman Sachs for allowing us to present on our work and for supporting out unaccompanied minor clients” Nora Salitan, CWS Jersey City director of development.

We are thankful for our Home Study and Post Release Services’ Community Engagement Officer Sebastian Vidal for creating the CWS Welcome Backpack project. Church World Service Jersey City was thrilled to kick off the pilot backpack stuffing event! We plan to serve 2000 unaccompanied minors in the year 2023 and having these backpacks available to welcome children during their first home visit is a big help. We are so grateful to partner with Goldman Sachs to support newly arrived children. If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner of CWS Jersey Office, please email nsalitan@cwsglobal.org