Creating Safe Sanctuaries Through Permanent Housing

Taking up the role of Housing Coordinator at CWS has allowed me to get firsthand knowledge of the many experiences of immigrants who are looking for safety and security in the United States. Being a part of the housing team has been an exciting and rewarding experience for me. In the middle of amazing accomplishments and difficult assignments, collaborating with motivated colleagues has encouraged a sense of unity that goes beyond simple job responsibilities.

Choosing the work of a Housing Coordinator has highlighted how important it is to help people and families through the difficult process of obtaining accommodation during periods of transition, which can often be defined by relocation or the need for safety. Active coordination with everyone involved, including communities, landlords and government agencies, is required to fulfill this complex task. In addition to finding housing, the procedure includes making sure that people and families feel empowered and supported as they set off on the challenging journey of rebuilding their lives. The position has shed light on the significance of empathy, clear communication and an extensive plan for bringing about permanent improvements in the lives of those who are fleeing for safety and security.

In my role, I was able to work with Ahmad, his wife and their four kids. There were special obstacles to overcome to find a permanent home for a family of this size. In my capacity as their Housing Coordinator, I set out to locate a suitable home since I understood how crucial stability is for a family of this size. After initially finding temporary housing, the housing team was able to locate a permanent, secure and sanitary house in Carteret, New Jersey in less than two weeks.

It took more than just getting a roof over their heads; it also involved making sure the house was equipped to the family’s satisfaction. The moment Ahmad and his family entered their new house with beaming smiles on their cheeks perfectly captured the significant influence of our work. This success story demonstrates the commitment of a housing coordinator in overcoming placement challenges and, in the end, creating a safe sanctuary where Ahmad and his family may start over with a renewed feeling of optimism and security.

Kalimah Tillman is the Housing Coordinator with CWS Jersey City. To learn more about the work of CWS Jersey City, click here.