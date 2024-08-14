Building a New Future with Long-Standing Partners

During July, CWS joined the United Church of Christ (UCC) in celebrating its long-time partnership at UCC offices in Cleveland, Ohio and marking a pivotal moment in CWS’ history: the creation of new Covenant Members.

Earlier this year, on May 13, CWS members held a historic meeting where they voted to transition from corporate members to a new role as Covenant Members. This gathering marked the culmination of a year-and-a-half-long process that began in October 2022 when CWS President and CEO Rick Santos and the Board of Directors initiated a “Year of Reflection” and brought together a working group of denominational leaders. Through surveys, interviews and focus groups, CWS members were able to recalibrate their relationship and strengthen their collective mission.

“We stand in a gap of seeking ways to engage across the deep divides in our nation and our communities. It is in that way that the work of Church World Service that we have been committed to for over 75 years is so significant and why we gather together to imagine how it will change in this critical moment and the future as well,” said Rev. Dr. David Vásquez-Levy, Chair of the CWS Board of Directors.

The framework of CWS Covenant Memberships consists of three parts—Belonging, Convening and Governance—with the emphasis on building a sense of belonging and convening many spaces for people to participate. “The world is always changing. How do we stay true to our mission and who we are as we lean forward?” said Rick Santos, CWS’ President and CEO. “Every decade has always brought change in how we carry out our work.”

For decades, the UCC has worked collaboratively with CWS across many projects. From collecting CWS Kits and Blankets to participating in CROP Hunger Walks, UCC congregations have long walked alongside CWS in its goal towards building a better world for all.

Toward the end of the two-day visit, CWS President and CEO Rick Santos and Rev. Karen Georgia Thompson, general minister and president of the UCC, signed the new CWS covenant, reaffirming the partnership between the two organizations.

“We are re-enlivening,” Rick Santos said. “We are asking, ‘What is meaningful belonging? What is meaningful convening? How do we make it real in this moment?’

As CWS looks towards the future and its new covenant membership, we are grateful to have long-standing partners like the United Church of Christ by our sides.

Learn more about CWS’ new covenant partnership with the United Church of Christ here.