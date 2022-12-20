A Year of Disaster Relief, Partnership and Gratitude

Over the past year, CWS Kits and Blankets have been an important factor during disaster response. By distributing these materials, we have broken down barriers and have gotten better at understanding the communities’ needs. Through strong relationships with organizations that are already working to support communities, CWS can ensure that the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors are met. This is especially true regarding migrant and refugee communities. Through our programs, we have been able to provide vital resources in the early recovery stages following hurricanes. We have also ensured that the voices of migrants and refugees impacted by disasters are heard by all partners who provide resources throughout the disaster lifecycle.

As 2022 comes to an end, we are reflecting on the words of gratitude expressed by our partners (scroll through the gallery below to read the quotes from our partners):

From the wildfires in California to the floods in Florida, CWS Kits and Blankets have always been ready to help. We are extremely thankful for the support of our partners and the generosity of our donors and volunteers who have made this year so successful.

Click here to learn about how you can continue to support our CWS Kits and Blanket program in the new year.