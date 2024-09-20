*Trigger Warning: the following text contains testimonies about domestic violence and abuse towards women.*

The Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims, known as Memoria, is a CWS local partner in Moldova which serves Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan gender-based violence survivors to access life-saving medical and psychosocial support. The following are written by two program participants whose names and identities have remained hidden for their safety.

Testimony A, 38-year-old program participant

One day, I gathered my courage and timidly entered the office of the psychologist at the Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture, carrying with me my story; of domestic violence, fears and doubts that troubled me. With an empty heart and my mind full of questions, I turned to the team at Memoria, thus becoming a program participant of the center.

For me, Memoria meant finding answers to the questions that were bothering me. I turned to this center because I was a victim of domestic violence and needed to be heard and understood. The Memoria team extended a helping hand that felt warm and friendly. They became like a ray of light at a time when I felt lost and vulnerable. I realized I was not alone in my struggle and that there were compassionate people ready to offer support.

During my two years as a program participant, my life changed profoundly. I became more confident in my own strength and learned to stop living in fear. My children are now well and happy, and I have found the strength to move on with my head held high because I am not to blame for anyone’s violent and aggressive behavior.

At the Memoria center, I received considerable help, both psychological, medical and material. The team of professionals at Memoria is doing a wonderful job, for which I am deeply grateful.

I would like to tell all the program participants to have more confidence in themselves and not be afraid to seek help. It is important to have the strength to leave toxic environments and continue our lives with dignity.

Thank you so much for all the support I have received. Thank you to the donors and everyone who supports people in need. You are a team worthy of RESPECT!

Testimony B, 34-year-old program participant

One day, I came across the Facebook page of the Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims. I started following the organization’s activities and decided to knock on their door and ask for help.

I was pleasantly surprised by the patience, professionalism, empathy and confidentiality with which I was treated. I received medical services (including consultations, diagnostic investigations and medications) as well as psychological counseling. I also received vouchers for food products, school supplies and backpacks for my children. This was an enormous help at the start of the school year!

At Memoria, they deal with dozens of cases daily. The team is small, mostly women, and there’s always a long queue. Everyone comes with their own problems and worries. Despite the heavy workload, a few women manage to give each of us attention and support, treating us with great care and patience.

They have taken care of not only my psycho-emotional state but also my physical well-being. I don’t understand how they manage it all, but I am very grateful for the enormous effort they put in every day to help women like me who are in difficult situations. I still can’t cover all the expenses needed to prepare my children for school, but I managed with the support of the Memoria team. I cannot find the words to express my gratitude for their immense work and for the donors’ support.

When you know you are not alone in the most difficult moments, you have the impression that the problems are reduced by half. It’s difficult to overcome psychological traumas, especially if they’ve been left unhealed for a long time. There’s still a long way to go for a full recovery, but the journey towards healing the emotional and physical wounds caused by my ex-husband has begun promisingly, with small yet steady steps.

Memoria is staffed by dedicated people who care about the suffering of others. I only regret not knowing about this wonderful team earlier. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the effort, care and passion with which you do your work! Memoria team is amazing!

Testimony C, 29-year-old program participant

One day, I made a decision that changed my life. Thanks to some good-hearted people who showed me the way, I became a program participant of the Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims. It was not a planned decision or a deliberate search but rather a stroke of luck thanks to some well-wishers. A neighbor found out about my situation and pointed me to Memoria as a source of support. This incident opened a new page in my life. Memoria means more to me than just a necessary assistance. It’s about a team of big-hearted people who gave me essential help when I needed it the most.

The assistance provided by Memoria has had a significant impact on my life and that of my children. The changes were radical and positive.

One of the big changes was the decision to initiate the divorce, because of the violence I suffered, with the help of the legal assistance provided by the Memoria team. This decision was an important step that gave me the confidence to take decisive steps toward a better life.

As a program participant, I felt supported and encouraged. I participated in activities that gave me confidence and encouraged me to continue life with dignity and without fear.

Thank you, that there are people and help centers like this. Every day that the Memoria team was with me meant a change for the better for me and my children, and I can only thank them from the bottom of my heart for the work they do with such dedication. I also thank the donors, without whom such rehabilitation programs would be impossible

Testimony D, 31-year-old program participant

On a cloudy and cold morning, I arrived at Memoria. I was heartbroken, with pain, but with a glimmer of hope that we would find there the help and support we so much needed. With me were my two minor children, and behind us was a story of domestic violence experienced abroad. I returned to Moldova because I did not know where to turn for help and I did not know the language well. I was disoriented, with a fragile psychological state and with financial problems.

The desire to find a way to normality and safety for children guided me to civil society. And our searches through the media led us to Memoria with a wonderful team of professionals.

For me, Memoria is like a lighthouse during a storm, or a light at the end of a dark tunnel. Here, a handful of big-hearted people work with dozens of cases, but manage to give attention and support to each of us. These ladies took care not only of our emotional state but also of our physical health. I am deeply grateful to them for the enormous effort they make every day.

During the two years of assistance from Memoria, our lives have changed significantly. We managed to deal with health problems and the psychological crises became easier to manage. We were encouraged to find a place to live, and our children integrated harmoniously into the Moldovan education system and social life.

As program participants, we felt understood and supported. We had fast and high-quality medical services and psychological sessions, which helped us overcome the trauma. We received social or material aid, which eased our financial burden.

There are no words that can express how grateful we are for your titanic work, dedication and professionalism. You are the best, and the service you provide is essential to society. We are grateful from the bottom of our hearts!

