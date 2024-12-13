A Journey to Mutual Learning: Stories of Resilience in Latin America

When Jorge was just a child, he suffered an accident in the midst of a hurricane and lost his hearing. Over time, he adapted to his new life, and years later, formed a beautiful family. Unfortunately, in November 2020, Hurricanes Eta and Iota destroyed the house where he lived with his wife and two-year-old-baby in Honduras. His dreams seemed to crumble once again.

Hope, however, eventually emerged along the way. Jorge was one of the 93 families who participated in the housing project implemented by CWS’ local partner, the Mennonite Social Action Commission CASM. The program also provided them with seeds and offered training in agricultural resources and psychosocial support sessions. Jorge actively participated in the construction of his house. He joined the workers and helped with their daily tasks.

Being on a video call with Jorge and his wife, seeing them smile and express their gratitude for how they managed to rebuild their lives and understanding the coordinated work in which CWS participated to make this possible, summarizes the motivation and admiration I feel for my team, including our partners in each country, who contribute to providing families like this with a safe place to call home.

Since I joined the CWS team for Latin America and the Caribbean three years ago, I have had the opportunity to immerse myself in a region that has shown me the face of resilience. Every day, thousands of people strive to live in their territories, to have access to clean water, decent housing and safe environments free from violence, so that their children can grow and study.

As the Communications and Advocacy Coordinator, some of my responsibilities include interviewing project participants, taking photos, recording significant moments and then narrating them and sharing them with our audiences, networks and colleagues. We also receive testimonials and words of gratitude from remote municipalities and villages with limited internet coverage. Each story is a lesson of humility and adaptation in times of adverse situations.

One of the concepts we highlight in the region is the right to stay, which refers to people’s right to remain in their places of origin, whether living a rural or urban life with dignity and opportunities for progress. It’s the right to live within your culture and heritage.

We don’t work alone. There are incredible local organizations with whom we exchange knowledge and strengths in topics such as access to clean water and basic sanitation, training for indigenous youth, advocacy, support and protection of the rights of children and adolescents with incarcerated parents or relatives, humanitarian assistance and training to prevent, address and respond to emergencies, among many other issues.

The stories of people like Jorge and the dedicated work of our team and partners, alongside the unwavering determination of the communities, inspire me every day. It’s a journey of mutual learning and collaboration, and I’m grateful to be part of it.

You, too, can be part of this journey. I encourage you to learn more about our programs in Latin America and the Caribbean by clicking here or visiting the CWS Latin America and the Caribbean website.

Monica Arango is CWS Latin America and the Caribbean’s Communications and Advocacy Coordinator.