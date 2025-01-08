Emergency Appeal: California Wildfires

Updated: January 10, 2025

Appeal Code: 6291

Situation:

Wildfires across Los Angeles County have surged overnight, prompting evacuation orders for over 180,000 residents as powerful Santa Ana winds exacerbate the crisis. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as officials warn of worsening conditions in the coming days.

The Palisades Fire, first reported on Tuesday, January 7, has caused widespread destruction, and at least five additional fires have erupted since then, which now span more than 45 square miles, and remain at minimal containment—currently only 6% for the Palisades Fire, which continues to remain the largest. The impacts have damaged over 10,000 structures, including at least one school, and claimed ten lives. Widespread power outages are affecting more than 4 million customers across Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, causing food loss, school closures and road gridlock. With major freeways shut down, emergency response efforts face significant challenges.

Over 1,400 firefighters are battling the blazes, which are being fueled by extreme winds reaching 100 mph and persistently dry conditions. Crews are focusing solely on life safety and critical infrastructure protection, as strong winds and red flag warnings persist until Friday, and water shortages compound the crisis, with residents urged to conserve water to ensure sufficient pressure for firefighting.

California has secured both a federal disaster declaration and a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA to provide aid for local governments and affected individuals. While these measures bring critical support for temporary housing and infrastructure repairs, officials caution that containment efforts remain difficult in the face of extreme winds, dry conditions and rapidly evolving fire behavior.

CWS Response:

CWS’ Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery team is monitoring the situation in impacted communities through the VOAD network, Cal OES, the Emergency Network Los Angeles, media outlets and partners. We are standing by to provide support in the form of CWS Kits and Blankets, technical assistance and information sharing with local partners, as well as offering limited temporary housing for newcomers needing to evacuate. In collaboration with CWS local offices, EPRR has also assembled and distributed over 200 fire- and waterproof “Go Bags” with essential supplies for evacuation for newcomer families.

CWS is committed to supporting affected immigrant communities, including unaccompanied children and their sponsors, by connecting individuals to resources and existing support structures.

Your contributions ensure that we can provide critical and life-saving resources to our neighbors when it’s most needed and sustain that support long after the news has left headlines.

How to Help:

To support CWS emergency response efforts, donations can be made online to CWS’ 2025 California Wildfires Response or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).

Please designate “Appeal Code: 6291”

We will continue to offer updates as this situation evolves.