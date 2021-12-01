URGENT TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Support Our Communities in Welcoming Refugees & Pass an Afghan Adjustment Act

Right now, Congress is considering legislation that would fund the federal government after the current funding expires on December 3rd. This includes funding for the U.S. resettlement program and resources for local communities to welcome refugees. As the United States welcomes Afghans, communities need support to ensure that our new neighbors have what they need to integrate and thrive in their new communities. Congress has a critical role to play in equipping our local communities with the resources they need.

As we face the worst refugee crisis in history, it is vital that the administration and Congress robustly invest in the U.S. refugee resettlement program so it can be rebuilt stronger and better than before. We need bold leadership in securing the necessary investments in the overseas and domestic infrastructure and improvements to the program to strengthen our ability to help all refugees integrate and thrive in their new communities. It is equally imperative that Congress pass legislation that would give Afghan arrivals the chance to apply to become lawful permanent residents, called an Afghan Adjustment Act. Join us in urging Members of Congress to robustly fund the resettlement program and pass an Afghan Adjustment Act today!

CONTACT YOUR 2 SENATORS AND 1 REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

Click “Send Email” or “Call Me” on the right to be connected to your Members of Congress – and make sure to insert the name of your city or town in the first line!

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a person of faith/refugee/Afghan], I urge you to provide the following necessary funding for the U.S. resettlement program and for resources for local communities to welcome refugees as the FY 2022 Continuing Resolution is set to expire on December 3rd.

I urge you to pass an Afghan Adjustment Act, legislation that would allow Afghans arriving with humanitarian parole who were evacuated from Afghanistan to have a pathway to permanent status. Creating a pathway to apply to become lawful permanent residents after one year in the U.S. strengthens our communities and supports arrivals’ integration in their new homes. When parolees apply to adjust status, DHS runs additional security and medical checks, completes biometrics yet again, and conducts interviews before approving an applicant to make sure individuals are not a national security threat to the United States. This is urgent, as humanitarian parole is a temporary allowance to enter and remain in the United States.

As the United States welcomes Afghans, communities need support to ensure that our new neighbors have what they need to integrate and thrive in their new communities. I further urge to support robust supplemental funding for refugee-related accounts, including:

The Refugee and Entrant Assistance account to fund the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) which helps states and local communities welcome and support refugees on their path to self-sufficiency, and other integration services for the high numbers of Afghans departing safe havens over the next three months.

The Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance (ERMA) account to address not only our Afghanistan response but also other emerging crises. ERMA investments provide life-sustaining assistance to refugees, including food, shelter, health care, and education.

The Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) and International Disaster Assistance (IDA) accounts , which would support the domestic reception and placement (R&P) program, administered by the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) within the Department of State, as well as overseas humanitarian assistance to respond to the unprecedented displacement crisis.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) within the Department of Homeland Security to address the refugee and asylum backlogs – and to help process parole renewals and adjustment applications.

Now is the time to rebuild the U.S. resettlement program and welcome our new neighbors. My community welcomes refugees and I urge you to support robust funding for refugee protection and resettlement.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!