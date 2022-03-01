URGENT: Call on Congress to Stand With Vulnerable Ukrainians and Uphold Protections for Displaced and At-Risk Populations

With the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, we are deeply concerned over the potential humanitarian impact of this conflict on both the people of Ukraine and those refugees and asylum seekers who have sought safety there. UNHCR estimates that around 660,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, such as Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania, in the past six days. UNHCR has indicated that at this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.

Now is a critical time to urgently provide humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries. The escalation of conflict has triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs as essential supplies and services are disrupted and civilians flee the fighting. The UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighboring countries in the coming months.

We mourn the suffering that mass displacement and humanitarian crisis have caused and acknowledge the pain of Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans here in the U.S. who fear for their loved ones overseas. Our prayers are with our Ukrainian siblings, their loved ones, and all who aid in their protection. Now is a critical time to take action. Join us in urging Congress to mobilize resources for humanitarian and displacement assistance and to hold the Biden administration accountable to respond to the protection needs of displaced and at-risk populations.

Urge Congress to Protect Vulnerable and Displaced Ukrainians and At-Risk Populations

Please contact your Senator and Representative today using the sample script below.

Sample Script: “I’m your constituent from [insert city/county], and [as a person of faith/a refugee], I urge you to stand with and protect vulnerable and displaced Ukrainians and at-risk populations — as well as non-Ukrainians who previously sought protection in Ukraine. Every single person fleeing conflict has the right to seek safety in other countries and is entitled to protection without discrimination. This obligation is a legal and moral imperative. The United States should do everything in its power to see the international community maintain access to territory for all those fleeing, including Ukrainians and third country nationals living in Ukraine, who are now forced to escape the violence – without discrimination against any person or group. I urge you to:

Provide emergency and supplemental funding for humanitarian and displacement assistance and to support UNHCR’s emergency response efforts;

Hold the administration accountable to supporting non-governmental organizations in Ukraine and neighboring countries to assist internally displaced individuals or individuals seeking asylum in Ukraine and other host countries;

Urge the administration to immediately designate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) and Special Student Relief (SSR) to protect Ukrainians already in the United States ( 177 organizations endorsed this request); and

Tell the administration to ensure swift processing of pending refugee applications for Ukrainians, and non-Ukrainians who had been in Ukraine, at all processing locations.

Swift action will save lives, and we must do everything in our power to secure their safety. Thank you.”

Stand with and protect vulnerable and displaced Ukrainians and at-risk populations. Every single person fleeing conflict has the right to seek safety in other countries and is entitled to protection without discrimination. #Ukraine #StandWithRefugees

Escalating violence and conditions in Ukraine make safe return to the country categorically impossible. #TPS and #DED are tools @POTUS has right now to safeguard Ukrainians already in the U.S. We join 177 orgs to call for #TPS4Ukraine! https://bit.ly/UkraineTPSLetter

#TPS and #DED are vital humanitarian tools that send a message to the world that Ukrainians must be protected. @SecMayorkas and @POTUS and should designate #TPS or #DED for Ukraine NOW! #TPS4Ukraine https://bit.ly/UkraineTPSLetter

In addition to #TPS or #DED for Ukraine, @SecBlinken should immediately put in place Special Student Relief, which allows Ukrainian int’l students in the U.S. to remain here and protected while conflict escalates. #TPS4Ukraine https://bit.ly/UkraineTPSLetter

We and 176 other orgs are calling on @SecBlinken to issue Special Student Relief and #TPS and #DED for eligible Ukrainian students. As the situation continues to destabilize, we must provide as much assistance as possible. #TPS4Ukraine https://bit.ly/UkraineTPSLetter

