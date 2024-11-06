Top Five Ways to Take Action in Support of Refugees and Newcomers Before Trump Takes Office

Donald Trump has won the presidential election. The incoming Trump administration has stated plans to diminish or dismantle the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, end crucial alternative humanitarian pathways, and separate families via mass deportation. During Trump’s first term, his efforts to target newcomer communities were slowed by Congress, courts, and effective organizing efforts by people across the country committed to welcome. With months before Trump reassumes office on January 20 and lots for this Congress and this administration still to do – the time to act is now.

Here are the top 5 ways you can take action in support of newcomers in the coming months before Trump takes office.

1. Contact your members of Congress and the Biden administration and urge them to take critical steps to protect refugees during the lame duck period.

There remains a lot that Congress and the administration can do to support newcomers and safeguard the refugee admissions program before Trump takes office on January 20. Click here to easily call and/or email your members of Congress and the Biden administration and urge them to support refugees and newcomers via executive action and during ongoing congressional funding negotiations.

2. Sign up to join a community of individuals preparing to mobilize in response to specific attacks on refugee resettlement and humanitarian protection.

Sign up to join thousands of others across the country preparing to mobilize in response to specific Trump administration actions targeting refugees and newcomers. When joining the list you’ll also receive key policy updates as they occur and be notified of specific opportunities to take action and raise your voice.

3. Consider whether you and your community are able to create a Private Sponsorship Group and welcome refugees during this critical period.

The Biden administration launched the innovative Welcome Corps program in early 2023, allowing communities across the country to sponsor and welcome refugees to their neighborhoods. Find out more about creating a Private Sponsorship Group to welcome refugees through Welcome Corps here, and sign up here to receive technical assistance.

4. Hold a community event or action in solidarity with immigrants, refugees and newcomers.

Now is an important time to ensure refugees and newcomers feel welcome in their communities. You can organize a rally, community potluck, soccer tournament, or other event, and invite refugee community members, neighbors, local officials to attend.

5. Amplify on social media.

Share this resource and click here to share key messages in support of welcoming policies on social media.

bit.ly/TopFive4Refugees