Take Action: Urge Congress to Support and Pass Permanent Pathways to Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants

June 15th, 2022, marks 10 years since immigrant youth won Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that protects millions of immigrants who arrived in the United States since childhood, and ever since this country became their home. Unfortunately, instead of investing in protecting fundamental human rights and lasting permanent protections from deportations, millions of immigrants continue to face the threat of detention and deportation.

Investing in our country means investing in immigrant protections and dignity. It is vital that the Biden administration and Congress lead and deliver permanent protections. DACA has been a transformational – yet temporary policy. Congress needs to provide a pathway to citizenship so DACA recipients and all Dreamers can stay permanently in the U.S.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [CITY/TOWN], and [as a faith leader/refugee leader] I urge you to support and pass permanent pathways for undocumented immigrants. June 15th, 2022, marks 10 years since immigrant youth won Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that protects immigrants who arrived in the United States since childhood, and ever since this country became their home.

Undocumented immigrants are our relatives, neighbors, colleagues, essential workers, educators, community leaders, and so much more. They are anchors in our communities and places of worship. We must honor the integration of our undocumented siblings and recognize U.S. laws that exclude immigrants with undocumented status and cause instability in families, neighborhoods, and the entire nation. Protections for undocumented immigrants should consider their deep ties within our communities.

We urge you to invest in immigrants’ future by supporting and passing permanent pathways for ALL undocumented immigrants as millions of immigrants continue to face the threat of detention and deportation. We urge you to take immediate action and deliver for our communities. Thank you.”

