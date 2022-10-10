TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Support and Pass Permanant Pathways to Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants

On August 5th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit released its decision in the case Texas v. United States to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy. This decision deeply impacts the lives of thousands of immigrant youth, and will prevent thousands of DACA-eligible persons from rightfully applying for temporary relief.

While 11 million immigrants face threats of detention and deportation every day, the DACA program provided temporary relief from deportation to almost 800,000 people who came to the U.S. as children. The decision to end the DACA program undermines the need to protect the fundamental human right to permanent protections from detention and deportations.

The time for temporary relief is over – we need permanent solutions now. We must be committed to protect and defend Dreamers against a life of uncertainty and advocate for immediate Congressional action towards permanent pathways to citizenship and immigration legislation that upholds dignity and compassion towards thousands of DACA-eligible persons.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [city/town], and [as a faith leader/refugee leader], I urge you to support and pass permanent pathways to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. The decision to end the DACA program undermines the need to protect the fundamental human right to permanent protections from detention and deportations.

The lives of hundreds of thousands of immigrant youth are at risk. We must honor the integration of our undocumented siblings and recognize harmful U.S. laws that exclude immigrants with undocumented status, and cause instability in families, neighborhoods, and the entire nation.

We urge you to invest in immigrants’ future by supporting and passing permanent pathways for ALL undocumented immigrants as millions of immigrants continue to face the threat of detention and deportation. We urge you to take immediate action and deliver for our communities. Thank you.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit released its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

📢The time for temporary relief is over—we need permanent solutions now!

More than 11 million immigrants face the threat of detention and deportation every day. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s decision to end DACA will impact the lives of THOUSANDS of people.

Congress: the time to act is now!

The DACA program provided temporary relief for almost 800,000 people who came to the U.S. as children. The decision to end DACA creates an uncertain future for thousands of people.

Congress, we must pass permanent pathways for our undocumented friends and neighbors!

