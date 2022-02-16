TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Increase Housing Investments in Fiscal Year 2022 Federal Funding Legislation

Right now, Congress is negotiating important funding legislation that would fund the federal government for the rest of Fiscal Year 2022. State and local governments and the communities they serve rely on federal resources to meet the housing, homelessness, and community development needs of their communities. However, Congress has underfunded these resources for decades, so it is critical that our elected leaders hear loudly and clearly that now is an important time to expand, not cut, these vital programs.

Your voice matters. Urge your Members of Congress to pass an FY 2022 federal funding legislation, an “omnibus package,” that increases funding for affordable housing, homelessness, and community development programs, including an expansion of rental assistance.

Tell Your 2 Senators and 1 Representative to Increase Housing Investments

Click “Send Email” on the right to be connected to your Members of Congress!

Sample Script: “As your constituent, I’m writing to urge you to work with your colleagues to avoid a long-term continuing resolution, and instead ensure affordable housing, homelessness, and community development programs receive the highest allocation of discretionary funds possible in fiscal year (FY) 2022, including the expansion of housing vouchers provided in the House bill.

Even before the pandemic, the country was facing a devastating housing crisis. Housing costs are rising faster than wages and our nation’s affordable housing stock is deteriorating. Neither the supply of affordable and accessible housing nor rental assistance have kept pace with the demand. As a result, there is a shortage of affordable rental homes in every community around the country, including in the communities you represent. Because of underfunding, only 1 in 4 households eligible for federal rental assistance actually receives it.

Federal investments are critical to creating more equitable communities and enabling families to thrive. Since rents and other market rates generally rise each year, appropriations for housing and community development need to increase in order to maintain the current number of assisted households and provide funding for private owners and public housing agencies to make vital repairs. Flat funding for housing and community development programs would act as a cut and reduce the number of people served.

Additional federal resources are desperately needed to meet the needs of our lowest-income neighbors and to allow communities to thrive. I ask that you work with your colleagues to pass a FY22 spending bill that funds HUD and USDA Rural Development affordable housing, homelessness, and community development programs at the highest levels possible, including the House proposal to expand rental assistance to an additional 125,000 households. Thank you.”

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!