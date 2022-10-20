Take Action: Urge Congress to Denounce Expanding Harmful “Title 42” Expulsions and Restore a Just and Equitable Asylum System

On October 12, 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will roll out a new parole program for certain Venezuelans with U.S. ties and loved ones in the United States. The new parole program will benefit up to 24,000 individuals fleeing the humanitarian and economic crises in their home country. This decision was coupled with an expansion of the use of the “Title 42” policy to expel Venezuelans seeking refuge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This immoral and unlawful Title 42 program undermines international and U.S. law by blocking asylum access and sending people directly into harmful and dangerous conditions. Access to the U.S. asylum process must not hinge on an individual’s nationality, pre-existing ties to the country, financial means, or manner of entry. Title 42 expulsions violate our moral and legal obligations, have no basis as a public health measure, and return people seeking asylum to grave human rights abuses.

It is critical that we stand ready to welcome all in need of refuge. We must call on Congress to deliver on its promise and restore an orderly, welcoming, and just asylum system, invest in community-based case management for asylum seekers, and scale up access to the life-saving U.S. resettlement program.

Sample Email/Script: “I’m your constituent from [city/town], and [as a faith leader/refugee leader/community member], I urge you to denounce DHS’s decision to expand Title 42 expulsions & turn-backs, preventing vulnerable Venezuelans from seeking safety. You must hold the administration accountable to reverse the decision to expand the use of Title 42, restore a welcoming and just asylum system for all at-risk populations, regardless of nationality, invest in strengthening the U.S. resettlement program, and ensure community-based case management for asylum seekers. For example, Congress should push the administration to restore the USCIS-administered Cuban Haitian Entrant Program (CHEP) and expand it to include Venezuelans and other nationalities.

Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Title 42 is not intended to be used as a migration tool, and the Biden administration embracing a failed and immoral policy that rapidly expels people to danger, denying them their legal right to seek asylum, is appalling. Title 42 expulsions violate U.S. and international law, have no basis as a public health measure, and return people seeking asylum to grave human rights abuses. People seek asylum at the U.S. border because it is their last, best chance at survival.

The Title 42 expansion was coupled with a new humanitarian parole program for up to 24,000 Venezuelans with U.S. ties and loved ones in the United States. This new process for a limited number of certain Venezuelans is not enough — expanding Title 42 harms many more people than the limited parole program will help. New protection pathways should not come at the expense of others’ ability to seek safety at the U.S.-Mexico border. In fact, very few will qualify for humanitarian parole under the new program’s restrictive eligibility criteria, limiting access to a narrow category of Venezuelans with sponsors in the United States.

I urge you to see that the administration immediately reverses this Title 42 expansion and embraces the legal right to seek protection from persecution for all. Instead of entrenching immoral and unlawful anti-asylum policies, the administration should uphold the U.S. commitment to the legal and moral right to seek protection. My community welcomes Venezuelans and all asylum seekers and I urge you to do the same.”

Amplify on Social Media: Amplify this message on social media using the sample social posts below and these graphics:

The @DHSgov recently announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans, which will expand the use of Title 42 to expel those seeking refuge.

Title 42 is immoral and undermines refugee protection laws. We must restore a working and just asylum system! #EndTitle42

Title 42 is immoral and undermines refugee protection laws. We must restore a working and just asylum system! #EndTitle42 Humanitarian parole is not enough! ALL people seeking safety deserve the chance to seek asylum, regardless of their nationality. Congress: it’s time to uphold the U.S.’s commitment to the legal and human right to seek asylum! #EndTitle42

Title 42 expulsions:

➡️ violates U.S. and international law

➡️ has no basis as a public health measure

➡️ returns people seeking asylum to grave human rights abuses

We must protect our Venezuelan neighbors—and ALL people seeking asylum—so they can find safety in the U.S.

Faith leaders and faith-based organizations: We invite you to sign this faith letter, urging the Biden administration to reverse the Tilte 42 expansion and to take all available steps to restore and rebuild an equitable, humane, and anti-racist asylum system. Here’s how to sign on:

Faith Leaders: Sign onto the letter using this form by Friday, October 21st at 12PM ET .

Faith Organizations: Sign onto the letter u sing this form by Friday, October 21st at 12PM ET.

Resources:

Thank you for taking action, and please share this alert with your networks!